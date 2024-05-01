Kayak found off Fort Myers Beach prompt search, owner believed Collier County resident

A kayak found adrift south of Fort Myers Beach has prompted a response from several law enforcement agencies.

Santiago Gomez, spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard, said they received a report around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday of an adrift kayak found 2 miles southwest of Big Carlos Pass, on Fort Myers Beach.

Among the agencies involved in the probe is the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Adam Fisher, spokesperson for the Collier County Sheriff's Office, said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office contacted them at approximately 12:19 p.m. after they found an unmanned kayak believed to belong to a Collier County resident.

"We are currently investigating," Fisher wrote in a statement. "We have been unable to make contact with the person believed to own the kayak."

Fisher said they're unable to release the boater's name, age or hometown, citing an active investigation.

