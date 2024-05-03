Missing Naples kayaker's friends: 'We are devastated and remain optimistic'

When the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and U.S. Coast Guard responded around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, they found documents within the kayak belonging to Kenneth Humiston, 77, of Naples.

As officials call off the search for a missing Naples kayaker off Fort Myers Beach, a longtime friend and business partner says he remains hopeful missing kayaker Kenneth Humiston will turn up.

A bystander person reported Wednesday they found an unmanned, adrift kayak approximately 2 miles southwest of Big Carlos Pass, on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and U.S. Coast Guard immediately launched an investigation, finding documents within the kayak belonging to Humiston, 77, of Naples.

"At Humiston & Moore Engineers we are devastated and remain optimistic," Brett Moore, president at Humiston & Moore Engineers, wrote in a statement. "Personally, Ken and I co-founded our firm in 1991 and worked together for 30 years. He has been and remains a mentor to me as well as a close friend."

According to his LinkedIn page, Humiston served as president for Humiston & Moore Engineers, 5679 Strand Court, in Naples, between 1991 and 2011. The firm specializes in civil engineering projects within the dynamic coastal zone, according to its website.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the abandoned kayak floated approximately 3 nautical miles off the coast of Bonita Beach, in the Gulf of Mexico, prompting a search similar in size to the state of Rhode Island.

Members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Collier County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Coast Guard searched the area, including Estero Bay and Wiggins Pass.

The search area covered 1,193 square miles — almost as large as the 1,214-square-mile state.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the U.S. Coast Guard Sector in St. Petersburg at 866-881-1392 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.

