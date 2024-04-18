Live updates: 5 more jurors needed before testimony can begin in Karen Read murder trial

The third day of jury selection in the Karen Read murder trial got underway on Thursday morning.

Karen Read murder trial: A guide to the key players you need to know

Follow live court updates from Boston 25:

“Issue” quickly discussed at sidebar. Both sides return to their seats. The jury pool is filing in. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

Judge says she has an issue she needs to see both sides about at sidebar. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

We are underway. Good mornings all around. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

57 jury candidates are expected to be screened today. It’s a smaller group than the last 2 days. Prosecution and defense are seated. We are waiting for court to begin. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

Karen Read has arrived at Norfolk Superior Court for Day 3 of jury selection.

The trial will have 16 jurors.

5 more are still needed.

Day 1: 4 jurors chosen

Day 2: 7 jurors chosen

Over the last two days about 180 people have come in as potential jurors. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/wxbC1PHurN — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) April 18, 2024

It’s day 3 of jury selection in the Karen Read case.

A fellow reporter came in with a seat cushion.

I went right to Amazon. Mine is on the way.

This church pew seat will not be the end of me.

Dominus Vobiscum pic.twitter.com/DnoLIzeSOZ — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

Read is charged with running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer.

Five more jurors are needed on Thursday for a full jury of 12 members with four alternates. When the jury is filled, testimony can begin.

Over the last two days, 11 jurors have been chosen from about 180 people.

During the jury selection process, potential jurors are asked if they’ve heard or talked about the case, already formed an opinion, and if they have a bias towards the prosecution or defense.

They’re also filling out a form of 29 questions – wanting to know if they’ve ever been involved in a march or demonstration showing support for law enforcement or demonstrations against law enforcement.

The prosecution plans to call as many as 87 witnesses when testimony begins, including 23 members of law enforcement.

Karen Read murder trial: List of more than 160 witnesses prosecution, defense could call

The defense has submitted 77 potential witnesses including John O’Keefe’s father and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

One potential juror, Tony Pardo, was excused Wednesday afternoon.

He said he hadn’t previously heard about the case but was glad not to serve on this trial.

“Well, it’s a big case, you know, and figure I’d be here for a while. It’s probably gonna be a long trial,” said Pardo. He continued, “I kind of got the sense that most people didn’t. Probably about half the people raised their hand when they were talking about having a hot ship or things of that nature.”

Karen Read, facing a murder charge in the death of an off-duty Boston police officer, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe

Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW