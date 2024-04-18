Live updates: 5 more jurors needed before testimony can begin in Karen Read murder trial

The third day of jury selection in the Karen Read murder trial got underway on Thursday morning.

Follow live court updates from Boston 25:

Read is charged with running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer.

Five more jurors are needed on Thursday for a full jury of 12 members with four alternates. When the jury is filled, testimony can begin.

Over the last two days, 11 jurors have been chosen from about 180 people.

During the jury selection process, potential jurors are asked if they’ve heard or talked about the case, already formed an opinion, and if they have a bias towards the prosecution or defense.

They’re also filling out a form of 29 questions – wanting to know if they’ve ever been involved in a march or demonstration showing support for law enforcement or demonstrations against law enforcement.

The prosecution plans to call as many as 87 witnesses when testimony begins, including 23 members of law enforcement.

The defense has submitted 77 potential witnesses including John O’Keefe’s father and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

One potential juror, Tony Pardo, was excused Wednesday afternoon.

He said he hadn’t previously heard about the case but was glad not to serve on this trial.

“Well, it’s a big case, you know, and figure I’d be here for a while. It’s probably gonna be a long trial,” said Pardo. He continued, “I kind of got the sense that most people didn’t. Probably about half the people raised their hand when they were talking about having a hot ship or things of that nature.”

Karen Read, facing a murder charge in the death of an off-duty Boston police officer, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.
Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe
Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

