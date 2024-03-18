Kansas City wraps up busy weekend full of events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There were plenty of things to do and see throughout the Kansas City metro this weekend.

The Auto Show at the Kansas City Convention Center, the KC Current’s Home Opener, the Men’s Big 12 Championship and other events drew large crowds this weekend.

The Auto Show was open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, giving people the opportunity to stop by after some of the other events

“In between that period, we had the Current game, the Snake Parade and the Big 12 Championship game, and when that was all done, people could still come back to the Auto Show because we were still here,” Larry Carl, CEO of the Auto Dealers Association of Kansas City said.

Saturday was full of events, from the Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City to the KC Current’s Home Opener, the Big 12 Men’s Championship at the T Mobile Center and the Auto Show open to visitors all day.

“We were excited. We had a great turnout this weekend,” Jesse Little, Mercedes-Benz Master Certified Sales and Product Concierge said. “There was so much going on in the city, but everybody showed us that they love to come out and look at cars.”

The Auto Show opened on Thursday and had plenty of basketball fans stopping by in between Big 12 tournament games.

“We had a lot of people showing their Big 12 colors that came in, and we had a special deal for them,” Little explained. “So I think maybe the fact that everything was going on, there were a lot of people Downtown already.”

The fun continued Sunday with Kansas City’s 50th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

People stuck around after the parade to celebrate the holiday and visit Westport’s businesses.

The Kansas City Auto Show wrapped up at six on Sunday evening.

Carl said the most popular attraction at this year’s show was the electric vehicle experience.

“We had seven brands demonstrating their electric vehicle products and driven by professional drivers along a set course inside Bartle Hall,” Carl explained.”This is the second year that we’ve done it. It’s grown 100% from the first time. It’s been very popular and an opportunity for people to experience electric vehicles firsthand .”

Carl looks forward to continuing the Auto Show tradition in Kansas City next year.

“So our first auto show was in 1907, 117 years ago, at this very location. It wasn’t Bartle Hall, it wasn’t the Convention Center, but it was in this location,” Carl said. “That’s pretty amazing and consistent over that period of time.”

