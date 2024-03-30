Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas shows his support for voting ‘yes’ on April 2nd

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced that he is supporting the “yes” vote on the upcoming sales tax extension vote on April 2.

In a press conference on Saturday, the mayor announced his decision alongside Chiefs President Mark Donovan, Royals CEO John Sherman and a crew of union workers.

Mayor Lucas explained his decision.

“Let me be clear, this isn’t just about the teams. This is about venues they have,” Lucas said. “This is not a time where we’re seeing growth in commercial office. This is not a time where we are seeing growth in some other areas of the city. Big events and great venues that can host them matter for Kansas City.”

The mayor also explained that a “yes” vote is not mutually exclusive to other initiatives: “You can do both. It’s not either or. We can have a city that is looking out for affordable housing, investing in small businesses, fixing our roads, but we can also have a city that hosts Super Bowl champions, World Series champions, has great concerts, has great venues, and frankly, is a jewel in the Midwest of great American cities.”

“The Kansas City that we’re building for the future, I will say with great respect, has a lot more going for it than the Kansas City that I grew up in,” Lucas said.

Mayor Lucas continued, explaining how the Kansas City now is a lot better than the one he experienced in his youth.

“When we look at Kansas City today and the progress that we’ve had, the jobs that we generate, the union work that is represented, the way we have been able to grow, this is a moment again in Kansas City’s history that is a gamechanger.

KC Tenants responded to the mayor’s decision: “Mayor Lucas, when he was running for mayor in 2019, said, and I quote, we need a downtown stadium like I need a new Maserati,” Tara Raghuveer, with KC Tenants said. “And that about sums up our position from the proposals that we’ve seen so far. His tune has changed more recently. That’s disappointing, but it is what it is. And we’ll see what the voters have to say on April 2nd.”

