JXN Water says sanitation collection is enough for city to meet garbage costs. See details

On Tuesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba raised concerns that residents could see an increase in garbage bills due to JXN Water's sanitation collection rate being too low.

But on Wednesday, JXN Water shot back at those claims in a press release, saying the sanitation revenue they've been collecting have "exceeded" the costs for the city's new six-year contract with Richard's Disposal Inc.

Lumumba said during the Jackson City Council's Tuesday meeting that JXN Water's current collection rate is 52%. He also said that when the city was in-charge, collection rates never went below 72%.

After the Tuesday meeting, the Clarion Ledger called JXN Water's spokesperson Ameerah Palacios to respond to the mayor's claims, but she did not respond.

City of Jackson Spokesperson Melissa Payne told the Clarion Ledger on Wednesday that Lumumba received word of JXN Water's supposed 52% sanitation collection rate from Fidelis Malembeka, the city's chief financial officer. Malembeka did not respond to a request for comment.

A Wednesday press release from JXN Water shared the revenue for sanitation the water company collected the last three months of 2023:

October 2023: $1,028,249.33

November 2023: $902,189.33

December 2023: $970,589.34

The release only shares the total monthly sanitation revenue in dollars. It did not state what the monthly sanitation collection rates are in a percentage.

"The money collected and paid to the city for trash collection exceeded the contract cost of $851,000," the release states, referring to the current six-year contract with Richard's Disposal Inc., which costs the city $851,000 per month.

It should be noted that from October through December 2023, the city was still contracted with Richard's in a one-year emergency contract that cost $808,000 per month. The new six-year contract with Richard's, which started on April 1, costs $851,000 per month.

Also in the press release, JXN Water stated its support for "the City of Jackson collecting sanitation charges on their own or through their current vendor."

Garbage rates are included in residents' monthly water and sewer bills. Since JXN Water is now overseeing the city's water and sewer systems, they are in-charge of collecting residents' garbage bills, on top of collecting bills for water and sewer.

Once JXN Water collects garbage bills, they send the revenue earned back to the city. As far as the revenue earned for water and sewer bills, JXN Water keeps those dollars to spend on managing and repairing the water and sewer systems.

Speaking via email on Wednesday, Palacios said collection rates for January-March 2024 will be released in JXN Water's next quarterly report. Finding out those collection rates will have to wait a few more weeks because the quarterly report won't be released until May.

JXN Water speaks on shut-offs for customer's not paying

In March, JXN Water started water turn-offs for residents without a JXN Water account. Letters were also sent to customers with past-due balances and many residents have started to pay their bills to avoid disconnection, the press release states. Previously, Ted Henifin, the third-party water administrator who heads JXN Water, stated water turn-offs would start after the first day of the year.

More letters were also sent to customers using water without accounts, the press release states. The letters informed residents that their service will be disconnected if they do not set up a JXN Water account.

"Many have established accounts as a result of these notices," the press release states.

"We never want to disconnect anyone from the water system, but we need everyone to get current on their bill," Henifin said in the release. "Without local revenues, we cannot continue the progress we have made over the past year to stabilize the drinking water system and stop the sewer overflows that have plagued Jackson neighborhoods for years."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS water: Sanitation collection is enough for city to meet costs