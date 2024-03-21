Council approves long-term garbage collection contract with Richard's Disposal Inc.

The City of Jackson officially dodged a second potential trash collection crisis Wednesday as council members voted 4-3 to award a six-year contract to Richard's Disposal Inc., with the option of four 1-year extensions that can be exercised by the city.

The approved monthly fee will be $851,000, down from $891,000 that Richard’s previously proposed to charge with the addition of carts, or trash receptacles, to be provided to each household.

Council members previously ratified the contract with Richard’s but under the condition that the carts be removed and the savings be passed along to the city.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote, who has long opposed the contract with Richard’s, said he was “puzzled” why the reduction in cost was only $40,000 monthly or $2.88 million over the life of the contract.

Foote said based on his calculations the savings should have been $4.3 million over the six year period.

“I feel like we have been out-negotiated, out-lawyered and out-maneuvered by Richard’s team,” Foote stated.

City attorney Drew Martin replied that removing the carts would drive other costs up for Richard’s, in particular for workers compensation insurance, due to an anticipated increase in claims.

The provided carts would have been emptied partially through automation, rather than workers having to pick up and empty each garbage can or bag manually.

Joining Foote in opposing the contract were Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes and Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley. Voting in favor were Councilmembers Angelique Lee of Ward 2, Brian Grizzell of Ward 4, Virgi Lindsay of Ward 7, and Council President Aaron Banks of Ward 6.

Richard’s was one of only two companies who bid to collect waste in the city during the most recent request for proposals.

The second company National Collections United, initially bid $874,000 monthly with the carts compared to Richard’s initial $891,000 bid.

Stokes asked what “appeal process” an aggrieved bidder, presumably National Collections, might have.

Martin replied, “I don’t see a valid appeal.”

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba defended Richard’s selection saying that National Collections failed to meet all statutory and financial standards required of a potential trash collection company.

Asked whether National Collections plans to legally challenge Wednesday’s vote, company president Lee Bush replied, “Not at this time,” pointing to his wristwatch. “We were proud of our bid. Our whole purpose was to help the city and be part of the solution — not part of the problem,” Bush said.

Hartley defended the National Collections bid and characterized the entire RFP process as a “debacle.” Bush, he noted, is a longtime Jackson resident.

“All of the money would have stayed in the City of Jackson,” Hartley said.

Lumumba responded, however, that Richard’s hires upwards of 70 Jacksonians full time with benefits. The previous contractor, Waste Management, hired roughly 40% of their workers through temporary staff agencies with no job security or health benefit, he stated.

Lumumba also said that while the new Richard’s contract remains higher than the $765,000 monthly contract originally proposed by the company in 2021, it still remains lower than Waste Management’s proposed contract at that time, which the mayor said was $1.1 million monthly.

Any increase to individual households which will be included with the monthly bills sent out by JXN Water, will come on top of new $40 or more “Water Availability Charges,” which appeared for the first time on water bills this month.

Lumumba said if there is an improvement in water bill collection rates, which currently stands at about 52%, he believes the current $37 monthly fee most Jacksonians pay for sanitation charges will remain the same under the new contract. If not, he said the $37 fee could potentially increase to around $42 monthly.

Bishop Ronnie C. Crudup Sr. of New Horizon Church International, and who is a board member of the citizens’ group “Working Together Jackson,” praised Wednesday’s vote.

“I was afraid we would have trash out on the streets again,” Crudup said.

While acknowledging the new contract is higher than the one originally proposed, Crudup said he believes Jackson residents will benefit in the long run under Richard’s.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS Council approves long-term garbage contract with Richard's