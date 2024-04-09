Dillard's building to be sold to Jackson filmmaker. Plans to turn it into a studio. See more

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council unanimously approved the sale of the Dillard's building, located in the Metrocenter Mall, to filmmaker Curtis Nichouls.

Nichouls, who recently filmed a new TV show in Jackson in the fall, purchased the building for $360,000. He said he wants to renovate the building into a studio to mentor the youth and those interested in filmmaking.

His biggest problem so far? Copper thieves.

"Out biggest issue at this moment is that we have an organized armed ring of copper thieves, with weapons and walkie-talkies that walk across the roof of the mall. They're out of Rankin County. All of the trucks that come through and pick up stuff are Rankin County trucks," Nichouls told the council.

"With the great help of JPD ... we've arrested probably about six armed suspects that have been taking copper out of the buildings and there's a lot more. Matter of fact, they saw one this morning that got away," he added.

Besides that, "everything looks pretty good," Nichouls said.

More on the studio's plans

The goal is to get the studio up and running and start accepting students by October.

"I do believe I can reach quite a bit of the kids in the neighborhood because of, not just what I do and being able to give them an opportunity to make money while they're still in school or whether they dropped out of school, but because of my background, I relate to a lot of them," Nichouls said. "Not just a kid, but adults as well."

Currently, Nichouls volunteers at Jim Hill High School, Powell Middle School, and Jackson State University, and mentors "about 35 kids."

"I believe that once the studio is up and going there's a few celebrities that want to work with these students," Nichouls said. "We’ve already partnered with IBM, Lobaki, the virtual reality company, and FCS Cybersecurity, and we’re also going to have those classes there as well."

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley stressed that the studio would be a great start to revitalizing that area of West Jackson.

"Stores and businesses I think we had talked about the need. Once you have it in full operation we're going to need food and vendors," Hartley said.

Nichouls already has plans to design a Western town to fit in the Dillard's parking lot as a tourist attraction, saying he wants to film a Western TV show, as well as have live-actors portray the old West "to attract more people to the city."

No more Metro

The purchase of the Dillard's building gets the city out of any more dealings with the Metrocenter Mall. Last July, the council voted to terminate the city's lease with Retro Metro LLC, owners of office space in the mall the city was using for its employees. Employees shared concerns of "inhumane" working conditions.

Retro Metro filed a discrimination suit against the council, the city and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba in September.

When Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes looked at his paper and realized with this sale to Nichouls the city would not have "any interest any longer in the Metrocenter," he only had one thing to say.

"Sold."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson City Council approve sale of Dillard's building to filmmaker