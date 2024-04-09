Former Jackson police officer is suspect in murder of registered nurse near Old Canton Road

Public Information Officer Tommie Brown confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that the Jackson Police Department is investigating a Tuesday homicide that has left one person dead.

Police said 25-year-old Carlos Collins, the victim, was killed at Tapestry Northridge Apartments off Parkway Drive near Old Canton Road. Collins was a registered nurse from Yazoo City.

Brown also confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that investigators are looking for Marcus Johnson in connection to the murder. Johnson is a former Jackson police officer who was terminated in 2013, after less than a year with JPD.

According to a WAPT report, the family said that Collins succumbed to gunshot wounds, and an axe was also used during the incident. The family also told WAPT that Collins had filed several restraining orders against the alleged suspect.

Brown stated more details on the nature of the crime will be released later Tuesday.

In a separate incident in 2014, Johnson was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer at the Palisades Apartments near Jackson State University.

Johnson wrote a fake citation to a female student. The victim said Johnson then tried to "hook up" with her in order to void the ticket, a police report stated.

Officers say Johnson was in possession of a stolen JPD radio and an old ticket book. Johnson also used a current officer's badge number in the incident.

Johnson was charged with false pretense, grand larceny and two counts of impersonating an officer.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Registered nurse Carlos Collins killed with gun and axe in Jackson MS