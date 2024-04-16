The Springfield Township 16-year-old, who had autism and died last month was "treated worse than an animal," Hamilton County's prosecutor said Monday.

Jeremiah Moore died Feb. 6 after he was chained to a cot and starved, investigators said. His adoptive mother, Tamara Moore, and a man, William Turnage, have been indicted in connection with his death.

“Words alone cannot describe the level of depravity displayed by these two defendants," Prosecutor Melissa Powers said in a statement. "My heart breaks for this little boy. He was treated worse than an animal, forced to live in a basement closet -- unwanted, unloved, and denied the most basic of necessities."

Moore is charged with murder and endangering children. Turnage is charged with murder, endangering children, involuntary manslaughter and failing to report a crime or death.

As of Tuesday, Turnage had not been arrested. Investigators are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Moore is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 19.

"I promise that we will do whatever is necessary to ensure there is justice for J.J. and that both ofthese individuals are held accountable for what they have done," Powers said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'Justice for J.J.:' Adoptive mother and man indicted in 16-year-old's death