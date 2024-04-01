Just Askin': Cincinnati's smallest park is easy to miss. Just how tiny is it?

Located at Gracely Drive and Thornton Avenue in Sayler Park, Thornton Triangle is Cincinnati's smallest park.

It's not even a stone's throw from one side of Cincinnati's smallest park to the other.

Thornton Triangle is the smallest park maintained by the Cincinnati Parks system. Known as a pocket park, the slice of greenspace sits at Gracely Drive and Thornton Avenue in the city's Sayler Park neighborhood.

Just how tiny is this park?

If you start Downtown, it's a 13-mile riverside drive on U.S. 50 until you arrive at Thornton Triangle, tucked away in a residential area in Sayler Park.

You might be surprised to find the park is about the size of a two-car garage. Thornton Triangle clocks in at a mere .01 acres – about 435 square feet.

A close-up of the Thornton Triangle Tecumseh.

A sidewalk cuts off a corner of the triangle, providing a view of a Tecumseh statue. Dedicated by Eliza Thornton to the memory of her late husband, J. Fitzhugh Thornton, the park board sold the statue in the 1940s for $10 to an antique dealer in Indiana after it was hit by a car.

Outraged locals vowed to find and return the statue of the Shawnee chief to his pedestal, according to Cincinnati Parks. After several months, they succeeded, and the statue still sits there today.

