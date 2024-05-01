Jury begins deliberations in case of driver accused of causing deadly school bus crash

The case of the driver accused of causing a deadly school bus crash last August is now in the hands of the jury.

The state and defense both rested their cases on Wednesday, with closing arguments ending just before 11:30 a.m. Following a break, the case was handed over to the jury to begin deliberations shortly before 2 p.m.

The state and defense both rested their cases on Wednesday, with closing arguments ending just before 11:30 a.m. Following a break, the case was handed over to the jury to begin deliberations shortly before 2 p.m.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Hermanio Joseph is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide for the crash that killed 11-year-old Aiden Clark.







