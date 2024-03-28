Judge modifies bail for couple facing voluminous animal cruelty charges

Mar. 28—BEDFORD, Pa. — Bedford County Magisterial District Judge Brian Baker reduced bail for a couple accused of cruelty to 99 animals found at their Bedford Township home in late December.

State police in Bedford charged Nyal Piper, 81, and Renee Piper, 62, with a total of 485 counts of crimes against 99 animals. Those charges include aggravated cruelty to animals, neglect of animals and neglect of veterinary care.

The Pipers appeared for a bail modification hearing at Bedford's central court Wednesday, with Nyal in a wheelchair. They have been housed at Bedford County Correctional Facility since March 1, after each failed to post $1 million bond approved by Bedford District Judge Kevin Diehl.

Baker modified the Pipers' bail Wednesday to $250,000 straight bail each.

Nyal Piper's attorney, Thomas Dickey, said the modified bail was still higher than he'd like, but it showed Baker took into consideration the information that was presented.

"Obviously, we wanted something better, but he made it 25% of what it was, and that clearly shows he took into consideration all the charges," Dickey said.

Nyal Piper was honorably discharged after serving U.S. Navy for 20 years, Dickey said.

"Let's not forget that," he said during his argument for bail modification.

After his work in the Navy, Piper was employed by the Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration and was granted security clearances.

Dickey noted Piper's background in his argument for bail modification that he is not a flight risk.

Renee Piper, represented by attorney Shawn Cohen, was formerly an attorney for the Federal Bureau of Investigation ethics department, Cohen said.

"Bail is not to be used to penalize defendants," Cohen said.

Dickey said the $1 million straight bail violated the constitutional principle of "innocent until proven guilty."

"The $1 million is a feel-good thing, succumbing to the public outcry, which — if convicted — would be warranted, but we are not at that point yet."

The Pipers waived their preliminary hearing and are awaiting a court date.

If they post the modified bail, rental arrangements would be made for them while their hired contractor works to bring their house up to code so that they can move back, their attorneys said.

Their move back into their home would be subject to bail conditions, including having no animals and being open to unannounced inspections by state police.

Bedford County District Attorney Ashlan Clark said bail had been set at $1 million for both defendants based on the most recent animal cruelty case in 2022. In that case, bail for four counts of animal cruelty was set at a total of $50,000 or $12,500 for each of the four animals.

"In this case, there were 99 animals involved, some dead and decaying, others euthanized on scene," she said. "The concern was not about flight of the defendants; our concern is the victims — animals are one of the most vulnerable populations."

About a dozen animal advocates, including Dean Lemley, president of Bedford County Humane Society, attended the hearing with posters of some of the animals that were rescued.

"We were hoping the bail wouldn't be reduced, but we have to go with the courts," Lemley said. "These animals don't have a voice. We are the spokesmen. We are not going away. We want justice for these animals. That's what it's supposed to be."