Judge to hold court hearing Monday for man charged with murder of Madeline Soto

Attorneys for Stephan Sterns are set to appear in court Monday in Osceola County.

A grand jury indicted Sterns last week in the murder of Madeline Soto.

Madeline disappeared in late February, and days later, her body was found in a wooded area of Saint Cloud.

Monday’s court hearing is for an arraignment for the first-degree murder charge that was handed down to Sterns last week.

He’s been sitting in jail for about two months now after his arrest for dozens of child sex abuse charges.

Sterns could spend the rest of his life in prison without parole or the death penalty, depending on the prosecution.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening that Madeline Soto’s body has been found. Investigators said Osceola County deputies found the missing 13-year-old girl’s body at about 4:30 p.m. in a wooded area along Hickory Tree Road.

Detectives believe Stephan Sterns killed 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Monday morning at a Kissimmee apartment complex.

Sources say that Maddie’s body was found in rural St. Cloud near Hickory Tree Road.

Police and deputies canvassed the area of Osceola County for 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

The Kissimmee Police Department will handle the search for Madeline Soto, said Chief Betty Holland.

The sheriff said the efforts will now shift to recovering her body.

Sheriff John Mina said he is confident that she is dead, and recovery efforts will continue.

Members of the community will gather to pray for 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

Deputies in Orange County said 13-year-old Madeline Soto has been missing since Monday morning. And now, her mother’s boyfriend is in jail on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sex abuse material. Stephan Sterns was supposed to go before an Orange County judge Thursday morning but refused to be in court.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday confirmed that the body of Madeline Soto, 13, has been located.

He was the boyfriend of Madeline Soto’s mother at the time the 13-year-old disappeared.

Sterns had initially been arrested at the end of February and was charged with 60 counts of child pornography and sexual battery.

His arraignment for the murder charge is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

