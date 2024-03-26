Jones High School students learn about Florida Bright Futures scholarship program

On Tuesday, it was not an ordinary school assembly for Jones High School students.

Students learned about the Florida Bright Futures scholarship program, which could help save money on college tuition, and how they could potentially go to college for free.

Kaleb Priester said the program could change his life.

“The fact they have this program to allow kids to go to college debt-free is simply amazing,” he said.

The program rewards Florida high school graduates who excel academically with money that covers tuition and fees at approved Florida colleges and universities.

To be eligible, you must be a Florida resident graduating from a Florida high school with a strong GPA, good scores on the ACT or SAT, and complete the required community service or paid work hours.

If you meet all the requirements with a 3.0 GPA, 75% of your tuition will be paid. Graduating with a 3.5 or better will give you a free ride to any public institution.

The Florida Lottery contributes to most of the scholarships.

Lauren Chevalier knew about the state scholarships before the event. She wants a bright future as an optometrist.

“I’ve been doing all my community service hours and making sure I check all the boxes along the way,” she said.

Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. explained the process to students at the assembly.

“If one lightbulb goes off and one student changes their trajectory and (accesses) this program, it changes their lives,” Diaz said.

Bright Futures includes the Florida Medallion Scholarship and the Florida Academic Scholarship, which cover 75% and 100% of tuition, respectively.

To be eligible, here are the requirements based on students graduating in 2023 and 2024:

High School Weighted GPA SAT ACT CLT (Classic Learning Test) Volunteer Service Hours Paid Work Hours Covers % of Tuition FAS 3.50 1340 29 96 100 100 100% FMS 3.00 1210 25 84 75 100 75%

Students must also:

Submit the Florida Financial Aid Application

Graduate from a Florida high school with a high school diploma

Complete 16 college-prep courses: Four English classes (three must include substantial writing), four mathematics (at or above the Algebra I level), three natural science (two must have substantial laboratory), three social science and two world language classes (sequential, in the same language)

The state also offers the Gold Seal Vocational Scholars and Cape Scholars awards.

Click here for application information.

