Johnston High School damaged in severe storms, school canceled Wednesday

There’s no school at Johnston High School on Wednesday after Tuesday afternoon’s storms caused “extensive” damage to the building, the Johnston Community School District announced on social media.

The senior awards ceremony that had been scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed due to the damage and staff were told not to come to the building on Wednesday for their safety.

District spokesperson Lynn Meadows told the Des Moines Register that the whole of the building has been affected, with glass shattered throughout the high school, damage to the roof, a shed that’s been ripped apart and an overhead door that’s been torn off.

Meadows said Tuesday evening there’s not yet been a decision made about classes at the high school for the rest of the week after Wednesday. Thursday was to be the last day of school for seniors.

She said the graduation ceremony scheduled for next week at the Knapp Center would not be affected.

A radar-indicated tornado prompted a tornado warning for parts of the Des Moines metro, including in Johnston, at about 5 p.m. The storms were part of an outbreak that ripped through central Iowa, causing damage in several areas. Greenfield was the hardest hit.

