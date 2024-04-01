Find out who is on Johnson County ballots as the 2024 elections near

The filing deadline has passed for the 2024 elections, which include local, state, and general seats.

The candidates will first compete in the June 4 primaries, matching up against members of their own party. The winners of those races will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

The Press-Citizen has compiled a list of Johnson County candidates and the surrounding area.

Names of incumbents are in italics and listed first. If there are multiple candidates from the same party, they are listed in the order they appear on the county auditor's website.

Iowa's 1st Congressional District

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Republican

David Pautsch, Republican

Christina Bohannan, Democrat

Miller-Meeks, the two-time incumbent representing the Johnson County area, will first face Davenport's Pautsch in the June primaries.

If she advances to the November general election ballot, it will be a rematch of the 2022 Congressional elections. Miller-Meeks bested Bohannan by 20,000 votes in that election.

Iowa Senate, District 46

Dawn Driscoll, Republican

Ed Chabal, Democrat

District 46 consists largely of Iowa and Washington counties and portions of west and south Johnson County.

Iowa House of Representatives

District 85

Amy Nielsen, Democrat

Nielsen, the former mayor of North Liberty, is running unopposed for a fifth term in the Iowa House. In the 2022 election, she battled a Republican and a Libertarian, earning about 64% of the vote.

District 86

Dave Jacoby, Democrat

Coralville's Dave Jacoby is looking to earn a sixth term in the Iowa House. He is running unopposed.

District 89

Elinor Levin, Democrat

Ty Bopp, Democrat

Elinor Levin faces a Democratic challenger in her run for a second term in the Iowa House. She'll square off against Iowa City native Ty Bopp. District 89 encompasses University Heights and much of south Iowa City.

District 90

Adam Zabner, Democrat

Iowa City native and University of Iowa graduate student Adam Zabner has no opposition in his pursuit of a second term in the statehouse. District 90 covers parts of downtown Iowa City, just north of the business district and much of the northeast portion of the city.

District 91

Adam Grier, Republican

Judd Lawler, Republican

Jay Gorsh, Democrat

Incumbent Brad Sherman did not file to run, setting up a Republican showdown in the June primaries. The winner will face Gorsh in November.

District 91 covers Tiffin, Oxford, Swisher, and all of Iowa County. Sherman, the Republican, won his 2022 race by about 2,500 votes.

District 92

Heather Hora, Republican

Anna Banowsky, Democrat

Another University of Iowa graduate student has entered the race for an Iowa House seat. Anna Banowsky will challenge Heather Hora in District 92, which covers much of southern Johnson County and all of Washington County, including Hora's hometown of Kalona.

Johnson County Board of Supervisors

Three to be elected.

Bob Conrad, Democrat

Lisa Green-Douglass, Democrat

Royceann Porter, Democrat

Mandi Remington, Democrat

Rod Sullivan, Democrat

No Republicans filed for election on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, setting up an interesting, short run to the June 4 primary. The three incumbents are vying to fend off challengers Bob Conrad and Mandi Remington.

Conrad is an Iowa State Trooper and former member of the county planning and zoning board. Remington works at the University of Iowa Center for Disabilities and Development and was part of last year's Iowa City City Council race.

Sullivan is the current chair of the board and a long-time supervisor, first elected in 2004. Porter took her seat on the county's top board in 2018. Green-Douglass joined the board in 2016 through a special election. She was re-elected later that year and again in 2020.

Johnson County Auditor

Travis Weipert, Democrat

Long-time county auditor Travis Weipert is running for a fourth term. He has no opposition in the primary or general elections.

Johnson County Sheriff

Brad Kunkel, Democrat

Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel seeks reelection after winning the job in 2020. He will run unopposed.

