Joe Biden a big government liar. Donald Trump defender of good over evil.

I am responding to the April 14 letter to the editor "Thinking People Must Vote" by Jeanette Ballantyne of Akron.

Believe me I am thinking and asking the following questions:

Are our borders secure? No. Millions of illegal immigrants have entered. Millions.

I want to protect the unborn. Do you?

Donald Trump a juggernaut of chaos. Will thinking people stand up?

I want our police to protect our cities which means there will be law and order. There are no consequences for those who break the law. I am voting for good versus evil.

What about inflation? Food prices have increased as well as our gas prices at the pump.

How about the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms?

Ask yourself are you better off now than four years ago? If you are thinking, the answer is simple and clear.If you are thinking, how could you/would you vote for a declining president who needs help to get off the stage or who needs three-by-five cards to help him remember or answer questions?

Are you watching CNN or MSNBC?

This land of ours was founded on Godly principles by religious men who were thinking by the people, for the people; not big government, lying and power-hungry Democrats.

Last but not least, I am not only thinking, I am praying for a country that stands up for the rights of the people.Trump voters are thinking and voting in November.

Jo Simmons, Delaware

Huffman better not pipe up about school bus seat belts

As Gov. Mike DeWine introduces a plan to enforce seat belt laws, I have a question.

Besides lobbyists representing the manufacturers to hold down costs, someone tell me why American parents have not overwhelmed those lobbyists and demanded seat belts in school buses?

It should have been a mandatory law decades ago.

Can someone explain this obvious omission to me?

More: Fatal school bus crash in southwestern Ohio revives seat belt debate

Republican Senate President Matt Huffman, don’t you dare utter “personal freedom” concerning the safety of children. You have already embarrassed yourself enough with your response to the governor’s heartfelt attempt to save Ohioans' lives.

Buckle up . . . the kids too!!

Tommy O’Shaughnessy, Upper Arlington

'Rooms to rent 50 cents . . . '

House hacking? Once upon a time it was called “taking in boarders.”

Everything old is new again, apparently.

Anne Neiwirth, Columbus

