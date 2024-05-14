Jim Jordan says Fani Willis part of conspiracy to keep Trump from winning in 2024

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan is accusing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis -- and her prosecution of Donald Trump -- of being part of a conspiracy to affect the 2024 presidential election.

Channel 2 Action News spoke exclusively with Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, who is investigating Willis’ prosecution of Trump.

Today, he flat-out accused her of being part of a conspiracy to affect the upcoming presidential election.

“Her case is the one that’s politically motivated, and the American people can see it,” Jordan said.

Trump is charged here in Georgia with conspiracy, racketeering, and election interference.

Jordan and Willis have exchanged a series of sharp letters back and forth with Jordan demanding Willis turn over documents, and Willis accusing him of obstructing a Georgia criminal proceeding.

Tuesday, Jordan took his fight one step further accusing Willis of conspiring with federal prosecutor Jack Smith and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to help Trump lose the 2024 election.

RELATE STORIES:

“The real conspiracy, the real politics is between Bragg, Smith, and Willis all working together to impact the 2024 presidential race, and I think Americans have common sense. I think they can see it for what it is. That’s what’s going on here,” Jordan said.

Despite his accusations, Jordan offered no proof of any conspiracy.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot showed the interview to Willis in her office.

Afterwards, she declined an on-camera interview but about Jordan’s accusations, but she did say on the record “This ain’t even worth my time.”

Jordan said he wants to ask about how Willis is spending $14 million in federal grant money and wants to ask about her relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

And as far as his committee issuing subpoenas to both Willis and Wade, Jordan said anything is possible.

“Again, everything is on the table. We haven’t made those decisions yet, but we don’t take any option off the table,” Jordan said.

It is important to note that Jordan himself refused a Congressional subpoena to speak to the January 6 Committee.

RELATED NEWS: