Jet Blue adds new flights from Westchester, New York to Puerto Rico

JetBlue announced last week that it would expand its service to Puerto Rico with new flights from Westchester and JFK airports.

The airline said in a May 8 statement that it is adding six new flights from San Juan, Puerto Rico, including brand new flights to Westchester County Airport in Harrison. The low-cost carrier will also launch its premium Mint service from San Juan to New York City.

Flights from San Juan to Westchester will begin once daily on October 27. Premium Mint flights, with extra amenities like food service and lie-flat seats, will launch from San Juan to JFK on July 22.

“It’s official JetBlue is landing in the Hudson Valley with brand new service to Puerto Rico," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said in a news release. "For years I have fought to increase service for the Westchester County Airport, and this new route will help provide easy connections for tourists and for families who have loved ones on the island and help provide a key destination for new business to help our local economy soar."

JetBlue is one of the largest airlines with service to Puerto Rico and it said the capital city of San Juan has been one of its most successful destinations since its launch in 2002. The low-cost airline also provides service to Aguadilla and Ponce, operating flights to 18 different destinations from the three island airports.

"JetBlue has been a proud part of the Puerto Rican community for over twenty years, and we're excited to deepen our roots with this expansion," JetBlue president Marty St. George said in a news release. “Our decades-long history with this vibrant community drives our enthusiasm to not only increase our service but also to strengthen our relationships and presence in the region. We are excited to continue growing alongside the Puerto Rican community, ensuring that JetBlue remains a key partner in connecting the people of Puerto Rico."

Other JetBlue flights taking off this year include Mint service from New York to Vancouver, starting July 22, and Phoenix, starting October 27. Starting dates for new flights from New York to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Bonaire will be announced later this year.

