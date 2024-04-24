Breeze Airways adds new destinations to summer schedule at Westchester County Airport

Breeze Airways is bringing back two popular seasonal destinations from Westchester County Airport and adding two new ones.

Summer routes will be returning in June to Jacksonville, Florida, and Norfolk, Virginia.

The low-cost carrier announced that new seasonal summer flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Portland, Maine, will be introduced at the Westchester airport June 20.

Additionally, flights to Raleigh-Durham Airport in North Carolina will start May 3 and will increase to three times a week between late June to October.

Flights start at $49 to Jacksonville and Portland and $59 to Myrtle Beach and Norfolk if tickets are purchased before April 30.

“This year we are focused on building on the solid foundation we have established in many of our key origin cities, especially on the East Coast,” said Breeze president Tom Doxey. “Our terrific airport partners at Westchester Regional support us in this growth, resulting in even more flights to popular destinations across our network so more people can experience the benefits of our unique business model, combining low fares, nonstop flights and a seamless, elevated experience.”

Breeze Airways, led by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, first launched out of Westchester County Airport in June 2022 with just six flight destinations.

Westchester County Airport is one of the most popular low-cost airport alternatives to the major international airports in nearby Queens and Newark, New Jersey. A report from NetCredit, a personal finance company, said Westchester County Airport saw the biggest price drop in flight tickets of any U.S. airport from 2022 to 2023.

The report used data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics and determined that average ticket sales dropped by $58.18 at Westchester County Airport from 2022 to 2023, making it one of the least expensive airports in the state.

Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, the other low-cost airport in the Hudson Valley, started carrying Breeze Airways in February.

Despite some challenges with transcontinental flights to Los Angeles and Las Vegas out of Westchester in 2023, the airline has grown to become popular among Lower Hudson Valley travelers. It provides flights from Westchester to 11 destinations, including Akron, Ohio, New Orleans, Charleston, South Carolina, Savannah, Georgia, and Vero Beach, Florida.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Breeze Airways adds summer destinations from Westchester NY airport