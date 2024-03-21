New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez won't run for reelection in Democratic primary, teases independent run

WASHINGTON – Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., who is facing federal bribery charges, will not run for reelection in his state's Democratic primary, but he may mount an independent bid for a fourth term, his campaign announced in a video Thursday.

Menendez, who has served in the U.S. Senate for 18 years, is facing federal charges that he accepted bribes in exchange for illegally helping the Egyptian and Qatari governments and for obstructing justice in an investigation into those alleged crimes.

The deadline for Menendez to file to run as a Democrat is Monday, and New Jersey's Democratic primary would be held on June 4. In the video, Menendez outlines what he has delivered for constituents over the course of his time in the Senate.

"Unfortunately the present accusations I am facing – of which I am innocent and will prove so – will not allow me to have that type of dialogue and debate with political opponents that have already made it a cornerstone of their campaign," he said.

"I am hopeful that my exoneration will take place this summer and will allow me to pursue my candidacy as an independent Democrat in the general election."

Menendez has denied any wrongdoing in the cases, which include 18 charges. He is accused of taking wads of cash, a luxury car, gold bars and more in exchange for influencing foreign policy to benefit Egypt and Qatar. Menendez was the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, though he stepped down from that role after the federal indictment was unveiled in September.

"I know many of you are hurt and disappointed in me with the accusations I'm facing. Believe me, I am disappointed at the false accusations as well. All I can ask of you is to withhold judgment until justice takes place."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NJ Sen. Bob Menendez teases independent reelection campaign