New Jersey Congressman Donald Payne Jr. Dead At 65

New Jersey Congressman Donald Payne Jr. has died at the age of 65 after suffering health issues earlier this month, it was announced Wednesday.

Payne had suffered a cardiac episode earlier this month, which was based on complications from his diabetes, his office said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy memorialized him in a statement Wednesday as having “embodied the very best of public service.”

“Our heartfelt prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” Murphy said.

