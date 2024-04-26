Jasper schools under lock down Friday after a shooting threat. Where is the suspect?

Jasper County schools were on a soft lock down from 11:30 Friday morning after the sheriff’s office was notified of a mass shooting threat in the county. The person behind the threat was known to the Sheriff’s Office and was apprehended around 1 p.m. Friday, in the city of Ridgeland. Crosby declined to name the man behind the threat because he was taken to a local mental facility for evaluation.

The threat was sent to the South Carolina Supreme Court saying there would be a mass shooting somewhere in jasper county today. The SC Supreme Court then notified the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division who notified Jasper County.

While the person behind the threat didn’t specify which school or schools were being targeted, the sheriff’s office put them on lock down as a precautionary measure, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby. “Every business in the county is our priority, but schools are our top priority. So, we sent officers out to all the schools,” he said.

When the accused caller was found there were no guns or weapons in his possession and investigators were able to determine there were no actual plans to go through with the shooting. The results of the mental evaluation will determine if any charges are brought against the man.

“If he’s got a mental disorder, there’s a good possibility he might not be charged with it. If they say that nothing’s wrong with him, then we might be able to charge him with terrorist threats or something like that.”

Crosby noted that the Sheriff’s Office would need to confer with SLED before bringing charges.

Crosby stated that all students are likely to make it home at their normal time Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.