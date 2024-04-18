Jasmine Crockett Exposes GOP's Ukraine 'Misinformation' In Under 2 Minutes

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) aired out Republicans’ Ukraine “misinformation” and exposed party members’ hypocrisy at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday.

The Texas Democrat ripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for suggesting Hamas may have obtained U.S. weapons through Ukraine and for sharing a Putin-backed claim about Nazism’s presence in Ukraine.

“Well let me tell you something, you can find Nazis anywhere. You can find ’em right here in the United States. In fact, a bunch of the people that they’re calling victims and prisoners of war, also known as convicted felons on Jan. 6,” she said before noting that a neo-Nazi pleaded guilty for his role in the Capitol riot.

She continued, “So here’s the point: We have people in this chamber that are actually causing just as much a threat if not more of a threat to our own country. We should be talking about holding our very own accountable for the misinformation and disinformation that they are spreading.”

The comments arrive as Greene has renewed her threat to oust Mike Johnson from the speaker’s chair if he puts a Ukraine aid vote to the floor.

Crockett called it a problem that “people are dying” and lawmakers are unable to get the public support for aid that they need because of the “lies.”

“And I’m tired of it because I didn’t come to this chamber to play games,” said Crockett, who described House Republicans as having “killed” the border bill.

“If they wanna do some work, let me tell you somethin’, the Democrats are ready and it seems like the Senate Republicans are ready, too. They just need to get to it and stop peddlin’ Putin’s lies.”

