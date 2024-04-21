Jamie McLeod-Skinner on campaign relaunch for Oregon’s 5th congressional district

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Attorney, engineer and politician Jamie McLeod-Skinner has been here before. She narrowly lost her bid for Oregon’s 5th congressional district in 2022 to Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

A graduate of Cornell University’s engineering school, McLeod-Skinner also has a law degree from the University of Oregon.

Returning to Eye on Northwest Politics, McLeod-Skinner, who has run for other offices including Secretary of State, discusses why she continues on the campaign trail.

A native of central Oregon – which is now a big part of District 5 as of 2020 re-districting – she also voices what she believes in the most major issue in her district going into the election.

McLeod-Skinner then discusses the steps she must take before she can face off against Chavez-DeRemer in November. This involves first defeating Janelle Bynum – another formidable candidate in the democratic May primary – who also received the endorsement from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee instead of McLeod-Skinner.

Additionally, since Chavez-DeRemer has made it a point to say that she’s signed on to bipartisan initiatives, McLeod-Skinner discloses whether this would make her tougher to beat in the race.

Furthermore, she discusses her stance on supporting Joe Biden for re-election and how a progressive such as her can make actionable change in a sharply-divided congress.

