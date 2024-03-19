James Herbert, prominent Lansing businessman and philanthropist, dies at 83

Judi Herbert, left, and Jim Herbert, right, at the Judith Anderson Herbert Writing Center at the University of Tennessee dedication on Oct. 11, 2019. The Herbert College of Agriculture was named for the couple in 2018. Jim Herbert died on March 16, 2024, at 83.

LANSING — James Herbert, co-founder of Lansing-based biotech company Neogen and a driving force behind Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center, died Saturday. He was 83.

The University of Tennessee, where Herbert was an alumnus and where the Herbert College of Agriculture is named for him and his wife, Judi, announced his death Monday.

The Herberts came to Lansing in 1982, where Jim Herbert helped launch Neogen Corp. The company has been a pioneer in rapid diagnostic testing and develops, manufactures, and markets products for food and animal safety.

The Herberts have been active in philanthropic and community projects and were among the driving forces behind the Herbert-Herman Cancer Center, which opened in 2017. The couple, along with James and Susan Herman, donated a total of $2.5 million to build the cancer center, which is named after both families.

Jim Herbert sat on the Sparrow Health System Board of Directors until his death.

He and his wife donated $5 million to the Sparrow Foundation, the largest gift ever given in Sparrow Health System’s history. The gift was announced in early 2022 and was used to establish The Genomics Endowment for Diagnosis & Treatment of Cancer, funding advances in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer through genomics and precision medicine at Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center.

The University of Tennessee renamed its college of agriculture for the Herberts after they made "a transformational gift" in support of the college, the school said in a Facebook posting announcing Jim Herbert's death.

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said Herbert was generous with his time, support and leadership.

"He was an advocate for higher education and a role model for all Volunteers," Plowman said. "In addition to his generous support for agriculture, he and Judi supported many parts of the university, including the College of Arts and Sciences. He will be deeply missed and his legacy will live on in the thousands of lives he impacted.”

The Herberts' philanthropic endeavors also include MSU Women's Basketball Endowment, the Lansing Community Foundation, Sparrow Foundation and various local charities.

Besides his wife, Judi, Herbert is survived by children Scott and Melissa and several grandchildren.

