James Carville tears into Democratic Party over messaging: 'Full of s---'

Democratic strategist James Carville tore into the Democratic Party on Saturday over their messaging on Gaza and student loan forgiveness.

"We keep wondering why these young people are not coming home to the Democrats," Carville said during his Politicon podcast. "Why are Blacks not coming home to the Democrats? Because Democrat messaging is full of s---, that’s why!"

Carville, who has repeatedly sounded the alarm on President Biden's re-election chances and the Democratic Party's losses among key voting blocs, also called out Democratic messaging on student loan forgiveness.

"Why are we forgiving student loans for people that go to Harvard?" Carville said, before referencing Scott Galloway. "Which, according to Scott Galloway, quite accurately, is nothing but a hedge fund that has classrooms, well, they got a $52 billion f------ surplus! Why are taxpayers going to bail these people out?!"

James Carville has repeatedly sounded the alarm on the Democratic Party's coalition and President Biden's re-election chances.

"Don’t talk about f------ Gaza and student loans!" Carville yelled.

The Democratic strategist cited Harvard/Harris polling that found the war in the Middle East ranked lower than economic issues for Americans.

Carville suggested the Democrats come out with a proposal to tax university endowments over $5 billion dollars and use the money to forgive student loans.

He said Monday during an appearance on MSNBC that the age issue was "suffocating" President Biden and told the president to stop griping about negative media coverage of the issue.

"I do think the president has to deal, the age issue is suffocating him. He needs to bring up that he is only four years older than Trump," Carville told MSNBC's Jen Psaki in response to a question about how Biden and former President Trump could possibly be tied in the polls.

Carville suggested Biden talk about his record and about how he plans to "change people’s lives" during the interview.

"It's pedestrian, but it's the stuff that wins elections," he said.

He has expressed concern over Biden replicating his 2020 coalition, citing major losses among young, Black male voters.

"I think President Biden could win the election, but I think in terms of identifying which party, in terms of building as you go forward, it — the male detachment in the United States is a significant problem, particularly among what we would call non-White males," he said during a media interview.





