Jacksonville man sentenced to 70 years in prison for killing missing woman and Duval teacher

The man who killed a Duval County school teacher and a woman reported missing in 2019 will now spend decades in prison.

Zebulon Perkins, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for killing Leah Kline, 38, and Vivian James, 49, in two separate incidents.

“There Is not a day that goes by that I do not think of my sister,” Angela Wiley said. She spoke during victim impact statements on behalf of her late sister, Vivian James.

James taught chemistry at Atlantic Coast High School in Duval County. She was beloved by her students and friends.

On Christmas day, 2019, Perkins was at a Westside motel with Leah Kline when they got into an argument and he strangled her, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Perkins later threw her body in the dumpster.

The next day, Perkins went to James’ home looking for advice from his former teacher. James told Perkins to turn himself in to the police. That’s when Perkins beat and strangled her with a cord.

Action News Jax reported back on December 28 2019 detectives found James’ body inside her home.

The two people who spoke in court Friday spoke on behalf of James’.

Perkins’ family was in court but did not read any statements on his behalf. Instead, Perkins spoke, but it was a bit confusing to those in the courtroom.

“It’s not my job to get the truth out,” Perkins said. “You know what I mean? I’m doing what’s best for my family, my children. Justice had to be served.”

“Ok. I don’t know what that means, but ok,” Judge Anthony Salem replied.

Perkins was sentenced to 70 years in prison, but gets credit for the four years he has already served.

