I've stayed at every Disney World hotel — these 5 are actually worth every penny

I've stayed at every hotel at Disney World, and some are worth the extra cost on vacation.

I love Pop Century Resort for its cheaper rooms, and it's easy to get to two of the four parks.

One of my favorite resorts is Disney's Swan and Dolphin, which is actually owned by Marriott.

I've been going to Disney World for almost 30 years, and in that time, I've been lucky enough to stay at every single hotel the company has to offer.

There are plenty of options, from family-friendly and budget stays to high-end luxury resorts.

A typical trip to Disney World for a family of four can cost nearly $7,000, so it's tempting to cut corners by staying off-property. But there are five on-property hotels that I think are totally worth the money.

Pop Century is my favorite budget-friendly hotel.

I love the fun decor and theming at Pop Century. Megan duBois

Disney hotels are expensive, but rooms at Pop Century can be deeply discounted, making for a budget-friendly stay.

Room rates range between $180 and $500 a night, but promotions are typically offered throughout the year for Florida residents and annual passholders.

One of my favorite perks of staying at Pop Century is having easy access to the Disney Skyliner, a free gondola system that takes people between nearby hotels, Epcot, and Hollywood Studios.

I also love all the photo ops around the hotel's nostalgic, decade-specific decor. These make for great family photos to look back on.

Disney’s Swan and Dolphin is in a prime location near two theme parks.

I can rack up Marriott rewards points at Swan and Dolphin. Megan duBois

I love using points to stay at hotels, and since Disney's Swan and Dolphin is owned by Marriott, I can even do it at Disney World.

The three sister hotels on the property (Swan, Dolphin, and Swan Reserve) share amenities, including a handful of pools and more than a dozen dining options.

The biggest benefit of staying here is the proximity to Epcot and Hollywood Studios. It's about a 15-minute walk to either park, or there are complimentary boats that run every 10 minutes or so.

My favorite way to spend a long weekend is glamping at Disney’s Fort Wilderness.

I don't typically camp, but the cabins at Fort Wilderness are lovely. Megan duBois

When the weather is cooler in the spring and fall, I love spending a long weekend glamping in the cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness.

I always rent a golf cart because the campgrounds are very spread out. It's nice to be able to ride around to see wildlife in the morning or get to the pool quickly in the afternoon.

I also love getting a dinner reservation for Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at the campgrounds. The high-energy experience is one of the longest-running dinner theaters in the country, and the fried chicken is amazing.

Plus, Disney is in the process of building over 300 new cabins for Disney Vacation Club members, and they're supposed to be even more luxurious.

Disney’s Coronado Springs is one of my favorite moderate-level hotels.

Coronado Springs might not have the most in-your-face theming, but it's so nice. Steven Diaz/Walt Disney World

Coronado Springs is one of Disney World's most underrated hotels. It's a moderate-level resort, so room rates range between $260 and $600, but it feels deluxe.

I love the main hotel pool, which looks like an ancient Mayan ruin. It also has the largest hot tub at Disney World, which is great for a soak after a long day at the parks.

But the hotel's biggest highlight is its dining scene. One of my favorite things to do when I stay here is have dinner at Three Bridges Bar & Grill, which overlooks the lake in the middle of the resort.

After dinner, I head into Gran Destino Tower and go up to Dahlia Lounge for a cocktail and dessert. The lounge's outdoor seating area has incredible views that span from Animal Kingdom to Epcot, with Hollywood Studios in the middle.

I always book a room at Disney’s Riviera Resort for a luxury stay.

I love being able to look out over the property from my room at Riviera Resort. Megan duBois

My favorite hotel at Disney World right now is the Riviera Resort.

I've been lucky enough to stay in a studio and a one-bedroom villa there, and both had the perfect combination of Disney touches and modern elegance.

Besides the stunning rooms, the resort has one of my favorite quick-service restaurants at Disney World: Primo Piatto. I've worked my way through the menu to try just about everything, and I've never had a bad meal.

The resort's amenities are also really fun. I especially love Beau Soleil, the quieter of the two pools, for its laid-back atmosphere and great views of the hotel and Skyliner.

Read the original article on Business Insider