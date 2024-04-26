Israel's National Security Minister Ben-Gvir injured in car accident

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was injured in a car accident on Friday evening after reportedly running a red light.

Three people were injured and hospitalized in the accident in Ramle near Tel Aviv, police said, announcing an investigation.

Israeli media published a dashcam video from an uninvolved vehicle at the scene of the accident, allegedly showing two cars colliding at a junction. Further footage is said to show Ben-Gvir's car overturned on a road.

The Haaretz newspaper reported that in addition to the minister, his daughter, a security guard and the driver of the other car were also taken to hospital.

The minister was in good condition, the Times of Israel said, citing his office.

Ben-Gvir was reportedly on his way back from visiting the scene of a suspected knife attack in Ramle. An 18-year-old girl was seriously injured in the incident, with police announcing that the suspected perpetrator had been "neutralized," without specifying further details.

The car accident was not the first Ben-Gvir has been involved in since taking office. The Times of Israel said he had suffered another crash last summer after his driver ran a red light.