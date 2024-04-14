Israel's Gantz hopes for regional coalition against Iran

Then Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz speaks during a pre-election event at the Manufacturers Association of Israel. Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, is hoping for the formation of a regional coalition to counter Iran. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, is hoping for the formation of a regional coalition to counter Iran.

Iran will be made to pay the price for its attack on Israel "as and when it suits us," Gantz said on Sunday.

"Iran is a global problem, a regional challenge and also a threat to Israel," he said. The world joined Israel in confronting this danger overnight, Gantz said, calling this a strategic success for Israel.

Israel proved "that it is an anchor of military and technological strength and an anchor of security in the Middle East," he said.

Israel's war cabinet met on Sunday afternoon to discuss how to proceed following the Iranian attack, which was successfully repelled, according to the Israel military, aided by the US, Britain, France and Jordan.