Israeli president thanks military for intercepting Iranian attack

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has thanked the Israeli military, his people and the United States following the repelled Iranian attack on his country.

"Bless you dear soldiers and commanders," Herzog wrote on the platform X, formerly Twitter. "Bless the coalition of nations led by the US and [US President Joe Biden]."

According to the Israeli military, 99% of projectiles fired overnight by Iran were intercepted - thanks in part to US military support.

The Israeli people had put on an "exceptional show of resilience," Herzog wrote. "Together, the forces of good will overcome the forces of evil," he added.

"Together we will win," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X of Israel's ability to intercept the attack.

For the first time in the history of the Islamic Republic, Iran had directly attacked its arch-enemy Israel. The strikes came in response to the killing of high-ranking Iranian officers in Syria, in a suspected Israeli airstrike earlier this month.