Israeli military lawyer: Deadly airstrike on Rafah 'very serious'

Palestinians inspect their destroyed tents after an Israeli air strike, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, in the Al-Mawasi area, which was bombed with a number of missiles on the tents of displaced people west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Israel's top military lawyer has described the recent Israeli airstrike near the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which left at least 35 dead, as a "very serious" incident.

"It is in the nature of things that serious incidents happen in a war of this scope and intensity," Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi said at a legal conference in the southern Israeli port city of Eilat on Monday.

"Some of the incidents - like the one yesterday in Rafah - are very serious." Israel's army always regrets when innocent bystanders are harmed, she said. The incident is still being investigated, she added.

According to the Hamas-run health authority in Gaza, at least 35 people were killed and dozens injured in the Israeli airstrikes in Rafah on Sunday.

The Red Crescent reported that the tents of fleeing civilians were hit in the attack. Footage from the scene showed the makeshift shelters on fire. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that senior Hamas officials were killed in the airstrike.

Palestinians inspect a burnt car after an Israeli air strike, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, in the Al-Mawasi area, which was bombed with a number of missiles on the tents of displaced people west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa