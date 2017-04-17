Interactive map: Where weed is legal in the U.S.

Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia have now legalized medical marijuana. And eight states — including Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska — plus D.C. have passed laws legalizing recreational marijuana.

West Virginia, which has passed a medical marijuana bill, is poised to legalize medical weed as early as this week. And with lawmakers in other states moving to put marijuana laws on the books, the legal weed movement is growing.





The interactive U.S. map (above) shows the legal status of recreational and medical marijuana. Below, the status is shown in list form.

States where medical marijuana is legal:

• Alaska

• Arizona

• Arkansas

• California

• Colorado

• Connecticut

• Delaware

• Florida

• Hawaii

• Illinois

• Louisiana

• Maine

• Maryland

• Massachusetts

• Michigan

• Minnesota

• Montana

• Nevada

• New Hampshire

• New Jersey

• New Mexico

• New York

• North Dakota

• Ohio

• Oregon

• Pennsylvania

• Rhode Island

• Vermont

• Washington

• Washington, D.C.

States where recreational marijuana is legal:

• Alaska

• California

• Colorado

• Maine

• Massachusetts

• Nevada

• Oregon

• Washington

• Washington, D.C.

