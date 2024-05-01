‘It's insane women need to live like this until Election Day’: Nicolle Wallace on Florida abortion ban

TechCrunch

Snapchat is launching the ability for users to set in-app reminders with the help of its My AI chatbot, the company announced on Wednesday. The social network is also rolling out editable chats, AI-powered custom Bitmoji looks, map reactions, emoji reactions, and more. With the new AI reminders feature, Snapchat is hoping users will use its app instead of their device's default clock app when setting countdowns or reminders.