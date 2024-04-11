Injured deer put on leash during rescue — then poses for selfie, photos show. See it

What started as an atypical rescue on a Georgia road ended with a social media-worthy selfie.

Sandy Springs officers found a loophole in the city’s leash laws to lead a deer to safety after the animal was struck by a bus, according to a post shared on the department’s Facebook page on April 10.

“That’s a nice looking dog ... wait a minute?!” police captioned photos showing the young deer being led away on a rope.

Officers took a unique approach to rescue deer hit by a bus in Sandy Springs, Georgia, photos show. Photos by the Sandy Springs Police Department

Officers were called about the crash and spotted the injured deer on the side of the road, police said. It was trying to step back into the street when police arrived.

“Quick thinking by officers, a leash was put on the deer and the deer was escorted back into the woods where it was set free safely,” according to the Facebook post.

The deer was sent on its way, but not before posing for a selfie. The photo garnered reactions from residents who lauded officers for their “caring” and “compassionate” response.

“That is adorable!” one person commented under the department’s Facebook post.

“Aww I am so glad the deer was okay!” wrote another. “Thank you for taking care of her and getting her safely into the woods!”

Sandy Springs is about a 20-mile drive north from downtown Atlanta.

