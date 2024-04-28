New information regarding massive York Co. building fire: “Eureka firefighters have always feared a fire starting in this building.”

STEWARTSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa (WHTM) — New information was recently shared regarding the large fire that broke out on Saturday, April 27 at the old furniture factory on Mill Road in Stewartstown Borough.

abc27 news reported on Saturday when a massive fire broke out at an old furniture factory in Stewartstown Borough.

Yesterday evening, Eureka Volunteer Fire Department’s Chief Todd Gibney shared additional information regarding the 3-story, approximately 250,000 square foot factory building that caught on fire.

According to Chief Gibney, the first alarm for the fire came in around 1:58 a.m. to Gordon’s Service Center on 10 Mill Street. It was determined shortly after that the fire was located at the rear portion of the currently vacant Stewartstown Furniture Factory.

Fears of this timber and brick building catching fire have always been on the Eureka firefighter’s minds, so much so that leaders had an 8″ pipe installed at the large pond on Piston Court to allow fire engines to pump water from the pond in the event of a large fire in the town.

Furthermore, the department had also put together a 13-page “Pre-Plan” in the event of this particular building catching fire.

Chief Gibney says that this fire will go down as the biggest fire in Eureka history and likely one of the biggest fires in York County as a whole. The fire was so big in fact, that embers from the blaze were landing 2.5 miles away from the site on Rinley Road and Vineyard Road.

With the exception of one home on High Street that had three pieces of warped siding, there were no other houses or buildings damaged.

Currently, the fire is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall in conjunction with the Southern Regional Police Department. Officials are saying there is more than one possibility on how the fire started.

Smoldering, smoke, and the occasional flame is expected over the next seven days. Officials are urging you to not call 911 to tell them that there is still smoke coming from the site.

The Stewartstown Furniture Factory was constructed around 1904 and ceased production in 1959. The building was vacant and slated for a possible renovation into luxury apartments.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

