IndyStar Election Night Live: Watch as IndyStar reporters, pundits discuss the biggest races

Join IndyStar on May 7, election night, for a livestream watch party as voters wait for election results. IndyStar Election Night Live will stream here from 6-6:45 p.m. Tuesday, just after polls close in most of the state.

IndyStar government and politics editor Kaitlin Lange will host a panel that includes IndyStar Statehouse reporters Brittany Carloni and Kayla Dwyer, IndyStar opinion editor James Briggs and guest panelists. Former Republican Indianapolis mayoral candidate Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, a political commentator and publisher of Indypolitics.org, and longtime Democratic strategist Lindsay Haake, whose clients include Democratic Attorney General candidate Destiny Wells, will also participate in the panel.

IndyStar reporters and the political pundits will talk about the crowded six-way Republican primary for governor, as well as other marquee races. Read all of IndyStar's past election coverage here.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Watch IndyStar Election Night Live for the latest on the primary