Indianapolis man sentenced for 2021 fatal shooting of Keandre Coleman

A man has been sentenced to 62 years in prison for a 2021 fatal shooting at an east-side park that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man nearly a year later.

Keith Bryant was found guilty of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon by a Marion County jury in March. Keandre Coleman died on May 3, 2022 after he was shot on May 26, 2021 at Wes Montgomery Park. The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled his death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Coleman was inside his vehicle when Bryant came in a gold car, witnesses said. The two men talked, then Bryant approached Coleman and fired, according to the prosecutor's office.

Officials said Bryant's palm prints were lifted from Coleman's vehicle. Investigators said they received a search warrant for Bryant's cellphone and it pinged off a nearby cell tower at the time of the shooting.

IFD: Search continues for missing White River kayakers in Indianapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Keith Bryant sentenced in killing of Keandre Coleman