IFD: Search continues for missing White River kayakers in Indianapolis

This article will update and more information becomes available.

INDIANAPOLIS — The search continues Wednesday for two missing kayakers last seen by witnesses in the White River near the Belmont Beach area.

The Indianapolis Fire Department's dive team was dispatched at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday and put boats in the water near West New York and Limestone streets west of downtown Indianapolis.

A 911 caller said they saw the kayakers on the White River before their boats capsized. The occupants never surfaced.

The Indianapolis Fire Department's dive team going into the White River near downtown to search for two missing kayakers about 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Firefighters found one blue and one orange kayak just south of the train tracks near the bank, the fire department said in a news release late Tuesday.

Three boats were put into the water as part of the search and examined the surface, embankments and underwater using sonar equipment between Washington and 16th streets.

#IFD firefighters arrived to find the kayaks near the bank but no signs of the occupants. IFD deployed 3 boats on to the river to conduct bank searches and wide area searches of the river. 4 Drones from IFD and IMPD covered the area from the air. pic.twitter.com/b1vy0ugZLy — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) April 17, 2024

Drones from the Indianapolis police and fire departments also were launched to assist with the search.

All boats returned to shore at 10:15 p.m. and the search operation ended for the night at 10:46 p.m., the fire department said.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indianapolis EMS, Pike Township EMS, Fishers Fire Department dive team, Wayne Township and IUPUI Police also assisted.

The Indianapolis Fire Department's dive team going into the White River near downtown to search for two missing kayakers about 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Search continues for 2 White River kayakers in Indianapolis