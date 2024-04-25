Indecent exposure case involving former Ventura city attorney heads to DA

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has submitted a misdemeanor indecent exposure case involving former Ventura City Attorney Andrew Heglund to county prosecutors.

The case was submitted Thursday so the Ventura County District Attorney's Office can review it and decide whether to file charges, said Joey Buttitta, spokesman for the agency. He said he didn't know when prosecutors will decide whether or not they'll move forward with a criminal case.

The accusations involve Heglund, 51, who faces allegations of indecent exposure at a Ventura fast-food restaurant.

The Ventura Police Department received a call April 10 about an alleged incident inside the Chick-fil-A, said Chief Darin Schindler. After interviewing witnesses at the restaurant near Telephone Road and Highway 101, officers learned the situation possibly involved the city attorney, Schindler previously said.

Based on the possible conflict of interest with Heglund as Ventura’s city attorney, Ventura police officials asked the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to take over the investigation.

Heglund, who spent two years as city attorney, was fired with cause on April 13 and will not get any severance pay, Mayor Joe Schroeder has said.

Sheriff's Sgt. Monica Smith on Thursday provided an update on the investigation and said a search warrant has been authorized for Heglund's electronic devices. The sheriff’s sexual assault unit in the Major Crimes Bureau is investigating the case and is conducting forensic downloads to see if there's evidence of other potential crimes, she said.

Ron Bamieh, an attorney representing Heglund, said there was nothing unusual about the case being presented to the DA's office.

"The DA's office will look at it and be aware of the legal requirements of that charge," Bamieh said. "Based on the facts we're aware of, their decision will be not to file that case. That's what I believe," he said.

When the allegations first surfaced, Bamieh had said the response to the alleged incident was an "overreaction" and he and his client denied any wrongdoing.

Heather Sumagaysay, spokesperson for the city of Ventura, said Thursday the city will continue to support the ongoing investigation.

This story may be updated.

