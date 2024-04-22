Increased fire threat returns Tuesday

Alerts Issued for Our Region

FROST ADVISORY for Wyoming and McDowell counties once again tonight from 1 AM to 9 AM. With temperatures dropping into the low 30s, frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Bring them inside or cover them up, as they could be damaged or killed if left uncovered.

Tonight features mostly clear skies and another cold night in store as temperatures drop back into the mid 30s. Patchy instances of fog will once again be possible, so protect your plants if you’ve already began planting by bringing them inside or covering them up!

Tuesday sees our wind shift from coming from the northwest to coming out of the southwest, and that will warm us up nicely to around normal for this time of year, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Skies will begin to increase in cloud cover toward dinnertime as high pressure moves away from the region and a cold front approaches from the west. With warm temperatures, breezy conditions and low humidity expected, there will likely be an increased fire risk on Tuesday. Thankfully rain showers will arrive Tuesday night as our cold front moves in.

Wednesday begins on a wet note, with scattered showers around, as our cold front crosses. However, as the day goes by, we’ll see conditions become drier, as our cold front exits and high pressure begins to scoot in. High temperatures will be in cooler in the low 60s.

Thursday looks great! After another cold and potentially frosty start with low temperatures in the mid 30s, we will see plenty of sunshine with high pressure in control. Temperatures will jump nearly 30 degrees during the day, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Friday will be dry for most of the day, with mostly sunny skies to start. We’ll see a southwest breeze kick in as our next storm system approaches. A warm front will push through on Friday afternoon, which will give us the chance for a couple of isolated showers late as high temperatures push toward 70 degrees.

Vegetables to plant in spring

Saturday brings a weak cold front through the region, but that won’t be the end of our shower chances, as an unsettled pattern sets in. Despite the front crossing, it’s still a mild day on tap, with high temperatures in the low 70s and our steadiest rains during the morning hours. Rain will become more scattered as we head into the afternoon.

Sunday provides the risk for a few isolated to widely scattered showers but we should see plenty of dry time. It’s a warm day on tap for the two Virginias, as high temperatures spurt into the mid 70s.

Tick season is here: Here’s how to protect yourself and your pets

Monday keeps the chances for a few showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead, we’ve got a bit more of an unsettled pattern taking shape. Monday features the risk for a few isolated showers but it’s very warm! Tuesday features rain shower chances being likely with a storm system scooting through. We’ll see highs in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday features clearing skies with highs in the mid 70s and Thursday looks to be in good shape as of now with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

Help us with our growing community of weather photos with #weathertogether. Head to our website and search for the ‘Weather together’ tab and upload your photos of weather going on around our region.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines! In Virginia, the spring fire season continues through April 30th – don’t burn before 4 PM.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear. Patchy frost! Lows in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers likely, especially early. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Frost possible in the morning.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds late. Highs near 70.

SATURDAY

Showers likely, especially early. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY

Showers likely. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.