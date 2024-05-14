‘Like an implosion’: Luther man’s home damaged by EF0 tornado

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) — A Luther man gave News 4 a tour around his property Monday after an early morning EF0 tornado caused severe damage.

The National Weather Service confirmed a brief tornado touched down just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday about five miles southeast of Luther in Lincoln County, producing winds up to 80 mph.

“It sounded like an implosion,” said Jimmy Macon, who was home at the time of the tornado.

He said in the hours leading up to the event, he was aware of the potential for severe weather, but had no idea mother nature would deal him such a tough blow.

“I could feel it coming through the house,” said Macon. “I look out my window in my bedroom and the shed and my carport and everything just start going up in the air.”

Macon said he took shelter in the center part of the house and was able to ride out the few terrifying minutes the tornado caused damage.

Damage to Jimmy Macon's Luther home {KFOR}.

Macon said he wasn’t hurt, but was left to contend with part of his roof being torn from his home and debris scattered around his property. He said he’s afraid to let the cattle he owns roam until a lot of it is cleaned up.

“I feel pretty fortunate,” Macon said when asked about his first impressions of the damage.

Macon said it could have been so much worse, potentially injuring him or killing his livestock. He said his truck also managed to make it out of the storm with only some bumper damage.

Macon told News 4 that he’s the most thankful for support from his neighbors and the surrounding community in the aftermath. As far as he’s aware, he’s the only Lincoln County resident impacted by the tornado.

“It just came down, boom, up and gone,” said Macon. “That’s just the way it was.”

Macon said he plans on rebuilding his home on the same property, but will have to wait for his insurance claim to get sorted out first.

