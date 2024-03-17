IMPD makes arrest in Broad Ripple bar shooting of six that left one man dead

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives arrested a 25-year-old man Saturday hours after an early morning shooting at a Broad Ripple bar that left one dead and five injured.

IMPD detectives charged Nicholas Fulk with a preliminary charge of murder. He was taken into custody after detectives used city and B-link cameras and license plate readers to identify Fulk as the alleged suspect.

In a statement after the arrest, IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said that Broad Ripple bars have a responsibility to ensure their patrons have a safe experience in their establishments. The majority of bars do so but those do not "should be held accountable," Bailey said in an emailed statement.

LandSharks Bar in Broad Ripple.

"The IMPD cannot control security protocols at individual establishments or determine what promoters are allowed to hold events," the statement said. "What we can do is continue to work our Broad Ripple safety plan and have conversations with business owners to provide suggestions to help make the village as safe as it can be."

'Thankful we're alive': Woman describes chaos as likely tornado destroyed Winchester church

The shooting occurred inside the bar just after 1 a.m. IMPD Broad Ripple Entertainment Zone officers were in the area and responded to the bar at 808 Broad Ripple Ave. They found five men with gunshot wounds and administered first aid before paramedics transported the victims to area hospitals. A sixth man arrived with his own transportation to an area hospital.One of the men was pronounced dead after he arrived at the hospital.The other five men are expected to survive, IMPD officials said.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD arrest made in Landsharks shooting that killed one, injured six