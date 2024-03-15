'Thankful we're alive': Woman describes chaos as likely tornado destroyed Winchester church

WINCHESTER, Ind. — The last thing Whitney Smith told her mother before a tornado ripped through their church was to not let her toddler son go.

Moments later, the lights flickered off and the roaring started.

Screaming and cries for Jesus’ protection from those taking cover inside Freedom Life Church filled the building. Smith and her family lay over her son, Memphis, who’s nearly 2 years old.

Walls and beams snapped. Debris whipped around them and fell on Smith as she covered her son.

“When we came out, we couldn’t see the road,” Smith said. “Everything was black.”

Winchester Mayor Bob McCoy said at a Friday morning news conference that 22 area homes had been nearly or completely leveled, and more than 100 buildings had been damaged when a severe storm tore through Selma and Winchester Thursday evening. Nearly 40 people were injured, McCoy said, but as of Friday morning, no fatalities had been reported.

National Weather Service crews were onsite surveying the damage Friday, and their results will determine the strength of the storm, which likely produced at least one tornado.

Whitney Smith kisses the cheek of her son Memphis Smith, 2, after surviving the collapse of Freedom Life Church during a severe storm Friday, March 15, 2024, in Winchester. "God protected us," Smith said. "I'm just thankful we're alive."

Power lines along Greenville Pike were strewn across the road when Smith emerged from the wreckage, though Smith said she wouldn't have known at the time because not a glimpse of light was to be seen. Remnants of the church covered the property.

Smith’s husband lifted the walls that had collapsed on top of her and her son and they were freed. But they didn’t walk away without a scratch.

Smith, vomiting after inhaling debris and nursing an injured foot from stepping on a nail among the rubble, was taken to a hospital for treatment, as was her father, who was also in the church.

"God protected us," Smith said. "I'm just thankful we're alive."

By Friday morning, Smith was back at her church of 18 years to assess the damage, cradling her son wrapped in a blanket, shielding him from the cold.

"Jesus said, 'In this world you will have trouble … but take heart, for I have overcome the world!'" The church’s pastor said in a Facebook post about the damage sustained to the building. "We trust in Jesus as much now as ever! He is the overcomer!"

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Resident describes chaos as Indiana tornado destroys church building