Impact of former tennis pro's organization teaches Coachella Valley kids valuable lessons

Harper for Kids co-founders Peanut Louie Harper — a former world-ranked tennis professional — and her husband, Tim, returned to the Coachella Valley during the BNP Paribas Open to conduct their own tour. Their mission: to teach students about success — and what it means and how to reach it.

Their nonprofit organization, Harper for Kids, is largely inspired by John Wooden's Pyramid of Success, famously known as the philosophical building blocks the late UCLA coach created for his student-athletes on how to succeed at basketball and at life.

"We're jumping in and helping the schools wherever we can to help develop that health character portion of a student's growth," Tim said. "If you give your best effort, you're being successful in life. All the blocks in the pyramid can help students be successful and be at their best every day."

Coach John Wooden's "Pyramid of Success" framework inspired a mural at Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School in Indio.

Four students from the Coachella Valley earn top honors at the Rotary District speech competition and a program spotlight on a free, weeklong spring break theater camp at Desert Theatreworks for students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grades.

Former tennis pro continues 'soul-satisfying' character education tour at local schools in the Coachella Valley

It all started around 2012, when Peggy Michels — assistant tournament director at the BNP Paribas Open and a three-time Grand Slam doubles champion — invited Harper for Kids, an organization that empowers children to succeed in life through enrichment programs, to participate in the tournament's annual Kids Day event.

Michels foreshadowed that the program would, in the following years, steadily add school visits in the Coachella Valley to teach students about important life skills that would help them develop essential character traits inspired by John Wooden's Pyramid of Success roadmap.

"It's exactly what happened, right?" said Peanut Louie Harper, co-founder of Harper for Kids, and former world-ranked tennis pro who played on the WTA tour for 16 years. "We're fortunate to be able to partner with so many schools that really value character education."

She, and her husband, Tim, recently wrapped up a two-weeklong tour at 13 schools in Desert Sands Unified and Palm Springs Unified school districts. Their visits always coincide with the BNP Paribas Open, which allows them to invite special guests — from a U.S. Olympic swimmer, a NASA astrofarmer to the animal care curator from The Living Desert.

Peanut Harper co-wrote a children's book, "Inch and Miles: The Journey to Success," with Coach John Wooden.

"It's just so great to keep bringing in positive role models that will share with the students how they define success," Peanut said, adding that they all seem to align with Wooden's philosophy. "It's really about helping the kids learn about diverse career backgrounds that they didn't even know were out there."

Peanut, who co-authored a children's book, "Inch and Miles: Journey to Success," with Wooden and Steve Jamison, said that their goal is to enhance teachers' lessons in addressing learning setbacks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and fostering students' social-emotional skills. As Tim is also an artist, Harper for Kids also coordinates art lessons for schools that don't have art teachers.

During a recent assembly at John Glenn Middle School of International Studies in Indio, a sixth grade student raised her hand to recount the Harpers' visit and their lesson at her elementary school the previous year.

"We asked her what (the Pyramid of Success) meant to her and she said, 'Building good character leads to success," Tim said. "We were like, 'Oh, we did our job."

Students from Della S. Lindley Elementary School in Thousand Palms participate in a character education assembly arranged by Harper for Kids, featuring special guest Ric Coy.

At the base of Wooden's "Pyramid of Success," are character traits like industrious, friendship, loyalty, cooperation and enthusiasm — which all build towards a pathway of self-improvement. To be successful, Tim said, essentially, you have to work at it: to be determined, to believe in yourself, to get better. "It's ingrained in all of us," he said. But how do the Harpers personally define success?

"To me, success is all about being happy and it's kind of hard to explain that to elementary school kids," Tim said, "but as they go on in their journey... they need to find things in life that makes them curious and building their world around what they love."

Peanut added: "Tomorrow's not guaranteed, so every day, I try to do something that brings me joy and makes me feel accomplished — whether that's helping someone. That's my definition: to just be the best person you can be."

They practice what they preach, too. They understand what it's like to have setbacks. Tim pointed out that his wife — as a former tennis pro — has seen "how hard it is to win, to lose and how that weighs on people," he said. "We want students to know that what matters is the effort you put in every day."

Four Coachella Valley students place in Rotary district's annual Four-Way Test Speech Contest

In early March, Rotary District 5300 held its Four-Way Test Speech Contest at the Beaumont Presbyterian Church, where four high school students from Rotary clubs in the Coachella Valley placed in the annual competition. The event is designed to introduce young people to the Rotary principles of ethics and service by inviting them to prepare a 5- to 8-minute speech.

"Our contest is also aimed at encouraging young people to learn to express themselves well in public," said Linda White, the district's contest chair in an email. "In nearly every profession, the ability to express one's thoughts and ideas clearly, concisely and persuasiveness is an essential skill."

District 5330's Four-Way Test Speech Contest winners at the Beaumont Presbyterian Church in March.

Last month, the Rotary Club of Indio shared that its students from Shadow Hills High School prepared speeches about the perils of fake news and clickbait in journalism and the ethics of mass surveillance by the United States government.

The following students from the Coachella Valley placed in this year's Rotary District competition:

First place: Natasha Gamboa, Rotary Club of Palm Desert

Eighth place: Savannah Vela, Rotary Club of Indio

10th place: Rowan Watt, Rotary Club Palm Springs Noon

Honorable mention: Maria Mereles, Rotary Club of Palm Springs Sunup

Program Spotlight: Desert Theatreworks in Indio offers free spring break camp for from Desert Sands Unified School District students

Desert Theatreworks will host a "Theatre Olympics" spring break camp for local students. Registration is now open.

Registration is now open for the Desert Theatreworks' annual weeklong "Theatre Olympics" camp, which will take place from April 1 through April 5. From acting and improvisation to stagecraft and costume design, students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade will soon have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of drama, creativity and artistry at the Indio Performing Arts Center during their spring break.

Desert Sands Unified School District students can attend the spring break camp for free, thanks to its expanded learning opportunities program. Additionally, up to 15 students from George Washington Charter School in Palm Desert will also have the opportunity to enroll in the program at no cost. Limited spaces are open to students outside of DSUSD at a rate of $375 per student, which includes all camp activities, materials and meals provided throughout the day. Interested participants are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

"This unique program promises to engage students in an exhilarating exploration of various performing arts disciplines, all within the spirited atmosphere of a weeklong camp filled with fun and events," said Lance Phillips, Desert Theatreworks' artistic director, in a press release.

For more information: Visit dtworks.org/kidsworks or call 760-980-1455

