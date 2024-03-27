IDs released for two men killed in robbery at Mount Vernon cannabis warehouse

The two men who died in last week's botched robbery at a Mount Vernon cannabis warehouse, one a robber and another an employee, have been identified by Westchester County.

According to the Medical Examiner's Office, the employee who was killed was Salem Rabadi, who died from internal bleeding caused by a gunshot wound to his stomach. The dead robber was Romano Acosta. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the head and neck.

The county did not release the men's ages.

The scene in Mount Vernon where a double fatal shooting happened early morning March 19, 2024.

The heist occurred just before 12:15 a.m. March 19 when more than 10 armed men exited a van and confronted employees who were helping customers load a large order of vapes and hookahs into a car. When they forced the employees back into the warehouse several shots were fired. Rabadi was struck multiple times and was found under shelving behind the main area. He died a short time later at the hospital.

One of the employees opened fire with an AR-15 that was kept behind the counter, although authorities have not said whether that was Rabadi.

The AR-15 was recovered at the scene but none of the suspects' guns were found there. There were spent shell casings from a 9mm handgun. It was unknown who fired that weapon or whether Acosta had a gun that morning.

Later that day, authorities arrested five men near a housing project on Clinton Avenue in the Bronx after they were seen near a van believed to have been used in the robbery.

The five men arrested, Ilario Contreras, Jerpi Diaz-Feliz, Jhoan Diaz-Feliz, Victor Jimenez and Joseph Perez, are facing federal charges including murder with a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy, which makes them eligible for the death penalty.

Photo released by the FBI of Marco Tulio Fernandez-Rodriguez, wanted in connection with the March 19 robbery of a Mount Vernon cannabis warehouse that resulted in the deaths of an employee and one of the robbers.

The housing project was under surveillance after authorities learned from a check of Acosta's fingerprints that he lived there. Jimenez had Acosta's identification card with him when he was arrested. The criminal complaint said video showed the clothes the five men were wearing in the Bronx matched what some of the robbers were wearing at the robbery scene.

Additional arrests are expected and the FBI has offered a reward of up to $15,000 for help locating one of the suspects, Marco Tulio Fernandez-Rodriguez.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Men killed in Mount Vernon NY cannabis warehouse robbery identified