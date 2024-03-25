FBI offering up to $15K for info on man connected to Mount Vernon fatal cannabis robbery

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of a Bronx man wanted in connection to last week's robbery of a Mount Vernon cannabis warehouse where an employee and one of the robbers were fatally shot.

The suspect, who the FBI for days said they believed was known as Marcos, is now identified as Marco Tulio Fernandez-Rodriguez.

Five others of the robbery crew of at least 10 are already in federal custody after being arrested in the Bronx less than 24 hours after the heist.

Surveillance photo released by the FBI of Marco Tulio Fernandez-Rodriguez, wanted in connection with the March 19 robbery of a Mount Vernon cannabis warehouse that resulted in the deaths of an employee and one of the robbers.

The robbery began early on March 19 when the large crew, several with guns, exited a van outside the warehouse at 137 Fifth Avenue and confronted employees who were loading a large order of hookahs and vapes into a customer's vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. The group was forced inside at gunpoint. An employee grabbed an AR-15 from behind the counter and began firing, killing one of the robbers. The employee himself was killed when struck multiple times with return fire from a 9mm handgun.

The rifle and its shell casings were found when police arrived, as well as shell casings from the 9mm, but none of the robbers' guns were recovered there.

Photo released by the FBI of Marco Tulio Fernandez-Rodriguez, wanted in connection with the March 19 robbery of a Mount Vernon cannabis warehouse that resulted in the deaths of an employee and one of the robbers.

The FBI and Mount Vernon detectives identified the dead robber by his fingerprints and learned he lived at a public housing complex on Clinton Avenue in the Bronx. Surveillance was set up on the van after it was spotted there and the arrests were made when three cars were stopped with occupants who had approached or been in the van on the evening of March 19.

The initial photo of Fernandez-Rodriguez that the FBI circulated later that night appeared to show him in the same stairwell from the housing complex as some of those arrested. Their photos were used to match clothing the gunmen at the robbery were wearing.

Anyone with information about Fernandez-Rodriguez or the robbery is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

