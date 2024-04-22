Idaho deputy shot, killed during traffic stop

BOISE, Idaho (ABC4) — A deputy with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office of Idaho died on Sunday morning after being shot during a traffic stop on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy Tobin Bolter, 27, was conducting a traffic stop in Boise just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. According to the ACSO, Bolter was approaching the driver’s side window when the driver reportedly shot the deputy and fled the scene.

Deputy Tobin Bolter with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office of Idaho died on Sunday morning after being shot during a traffic stop on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. (Courtesy: Ada County Sheriff’s Office)

“Video shows that the deputy never even made it to the window,” Sheriff Matt Clifford said at a Sunday morning press conference.

Officials said a witness called 911 and performed CPR until medics arrived at the scene. The deputy was then taken to a local hospital.

“We are devastated to say he did not survive his injuries,” Clifford said. “He passed away moments before this press conference.”

Clifford confirmed that Bolter was the first Ada County deputy to be killed in the line of duty. Clifford said the driver was a 65-year-old white male believed to be a Boise resident. He reportedly had a $3,000 misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest.

“We do not know why he fled or shot the deputy,” Clifford said.

ACSO said the suspect and his vehicle were located soon after the deputy was shot — at around 9:30 p.m. — after which officials said Boise police engaged in an officer-involved shooting.

“They attempted for quite some time to peacefully and safely take the suspect into custody,” Chief Ron Winegar of the Boise Police Department said.

The suspect reportedly fired at police shortly after midnight. Officers returned fire and hit the suspect, who was then given medical aid and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative leave. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

“We’re thankful that no innocent, uninvolved bystanders were injured during these violent encounters,” Winegar said. “There is absolutely no excuse or justifiable reason for this violence perpetrated against law enforcement officers in our community.”

Boise Police issued a Code Red alert to make sure innocent people were not impacted. Officials said that alert was meant to be a warning, and was sent out via cellphone alert to inform people within a certain geographical area that there was police activity.

“There are evil people that will do evil things, but there are good people that help us and come to our aid,” Clifford said after thanking the citizen who performed CPR on Deputy Bolter.

Another ACSO deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash while on the way to assist Deputy Bolter. Officials said that deputy was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Deputy Bolter had seven years of law enforcement experience and joined the ACSO in January.

Police are not releasing the identity of the driver at this time.

